Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 releases fall reopening plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - According to the National Institutes of Health, intermittent fasting is a pattern of eating that includes hours or days of no or minimal food consumption. Some Topeka health experts shared the idea that some fasting is necessary for everyone.

"Most people eat from sun up to sun down, and we are getting very little sleep," said Amber Groeling, Stormont Vail dietitian. "We live in a fast pace culture. So we aren't ever really fasting. Maybe just a four or five hour break from food. And our bodies really need 10 to 12 hours without food, to get our metabolic system realigned."