Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 releases fall reopening plan

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 released its fall reopening plans to students and families on Tuesday.
The district is giving parents and students two options on how they would like to receive their education this upcoming fall academic semester.
Option 1: “Remote Learning”
- Students are provided with materials and learn from home virtually.
Option 2: “Onsite Learning”
- Students attend in-person classes and adhere to social distancing and other guidelines set in place by the school district.
USD 383 also said it has plans to completely move to hybrid or all distance learning in the event it needs to. You can view the entire USD 383 plan on its website by clicking here.