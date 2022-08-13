MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan organizations are hosting events and discounts to celebrate the work of healthcare professionals in the area.

During the month of August, the Flint Hills Discovery Center will be giving $2 off admission to healthcare workers to celebrate Healthcare and First Responder Appreciation Month. The center wants to thank healthcare workers for all they do with a special admission price. If customers show their ID badge or business card, they can receive the discounted price for the rest of the month.

The discovery center is not the only Manhattan organization celebrating healthcare workers, Ascension Via Christi Hospital and Meadowlark are hosting a free concert for healthcare professionals and their families on Saturday night.

The rock-and-roll music by Crosswind will begin at 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 at the Larry Norvell Band Shell in Manhattan City Park. Crosswind was first organized in 1978 and was inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame.

Many organizations are still navigating the challenges resulting from COVID-19, and this event is a way to show appreciation from these valuable professions, according to Sarah Duggan, Community Relations Director at Meadowlark.

“We’ve seen the exhaustion and the burn out amongst workers in the healthcare industry,” Duggan said.

