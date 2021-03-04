Manhattan Parks and Rec starting to move into new Douglass Activity Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Parks and Recreation staff will begin the move into the new Douglass Activity Center, as construction workers put the finishing touches on the new facility.

The approximately 21,000 square foot building located at 925 Yuma Street in Manhattan features:

High-school regulation basketball court

Two NCAA-size volleyball courts

Elevated three-lane walking track

Two pickleball courts

Fitness room

Community room

Center Director Dave Baker said staff got the keys to the new building this week. He said they are excited to show off their new space.

“We’re going to be able to do multiple things here at primetime which is when people are off work,” Baker said. “We’ll be able to do so many more things here as opposed to our old building where we just had a gym and a lobby.”

Baker said the gym equipment will be delivered Thursday and furniture was delivered earlier this week. He said staff still need to be trained in the new facility on small things. Phone and internet, need to be installed.

Douglass is one of three new community centers under construction in Manhattan.

Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Wyatt Thompson said they hope to have Douglass Activity Center ready for a grand opening on March 25.

The other two centers are expected to open this summer.