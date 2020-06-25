Manhattan plastic surgeon’s license temporarily suspended

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A longtime Manhattan doctor’s medical license has been temporarily suspended.

According to an email from the Kansas Board of Healing Arts, an emergency order went into effect Wednesday to temporarily suspend Dr. Kenneth Fischer’s license.

The reason why Dr. Fischer’s license was ordered to be temporarily suspended is unclear. The state’s website that lists the documented reasons behind his suspension still hasn’t been updated.

Fischer owns the Plastic Surgery Clinic in Manhattan. According to the clinic’s website, Fischer is a plastic surgeon who specializes in surgery of the breast and hand.

This is not the first time the state has reprimanded Fischer. In 2019 the state’s Board of Healing Arts took disciplinary action against Fischer for his role with Customskin Medspa in Topeka.

Fischer once served as the medical director for the business then resigned. According to court documents, before Fischer’s resignation, the business was found to be, “offering services that constituted the practice of the healing arts by unlicensed and unsupervised individuals.”

The board filed a handful of disciplinary actions against Fischer back then for a number of reasons, including the following:

Dr. Fischer committed acts of unprofessional and/or dishonorable conduct and/or professional incompetency.

Dr. Fischer knowingly allowed medical services to be performed at Customskin by employees unsupervised, who were not licensed to perform those medical services, and who were not properly supervised by Dr. Fischer.

Failed to keep records that met the minimal requirements for adequate medical records for the patients who received care and treatment at Customskin.

As part of the disciplinary action taken against him in 2019, Fischer was fined $2,500 and ordered to write a 500-word essay. He was also ordered to take an online class from John’s Hopkins University.

This is a developing story.