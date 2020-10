MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired Friday night in west Manhattan.

RCPD tweeted around 6:20 p.m. asking for people to avoid the 700 block of Allison Avenue as they investigate.

AVOID THE AREA: Avoid the 700 block of Allison Ave in Manhattan while officers investigate the report of shots fired. Please stay away from the area at this time if possible. pic.twitter.com/WigOYVByDM — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) October 9, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.