MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Due to Saturday’s severe weather and on-going power outages, Manhattan pools will be closed on Sunday.

The Northview, CiCo and City Waterparks will remain closed for the day on Sunday, June 12, according to Manhattan Parks and Recreation. The Aquatics crew will be spending the day cleaning with pools planned to reopen tomorrow.

The Splash Park at City Park and Blue Earth Plaza will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Splash Park is located in the southwest corner of City Park on East Park Road. Blue Earth is at 315 South 3rd Street. Both Splash pads are free and open to the public.