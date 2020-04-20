City of Manhattan providing emergency business loans as federal programs run out of money

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan is funding emergency loans for businesses as federal programs are running out of money. The Manhattan City Commission approved $500,000 for the Manhattan Business Emergency Relief program on April 1.

The program has given loans to nearly 50 businesses in the Manhattan area. These are loans up to $5,000 and the businesses range from small shops like The Dusty Bookshelf to larger businesses like the Hilton Garden Inn and Manhattan Conference Center.

While the program still has money available, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jason Smith said it’s important that federal relief programs get more funding.

“There’s no way that we’re going to have enough money to take the place of federal programs,” Smith said. “It is so important to not just Manhattan businesses, but small businesses around the country that our elected officials in Washington get together.”

Smith said the Manhattan Business Emergency Relief program is for businesses that have immediate needs. He said they define this as expenses that need to be paid in the next 14 days. Smith said businesses who apply for the program also need to show that the funds are needed for the business to stay open long-term.

The program is meant to be quicker than other federal relief programs, but businesses must be pursuing other federal and state relief options as well.

Smith said it’s also important that people support local businesses during this pandemic. The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce has put together a list of retail and dining options for people who want to support Manhattan area businesses.