Manhattan Public Library closing for the month

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Public Library announced on Saturday they’ll be closed until March 30th.

Library officials said the decision is based on a number of other local closings and information from health officials.

Library items that are checked out now will not be due until April 15th and no one will be charged fines. People don’t need to return items, but outside book drops are open.

They are canceling all library programs and meeting room reservations until they reopen.

