Manhattan Regional Airport awarded $5.9 million Department of Defense grant to help rebuild runway

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Regional Airport will be receiving a nearly $6 million grant to help reconstruct the airport’s runway. According to the city, the project is expected to cost more than $47 million.

The current runway is 150 feet wide and 7,000 feet long. Airport Director Jesse Romo said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will only participate in funding 100 feet of that width. That is where the DOD grant comes in to help.

Romo said losing that extra 50 feet would be hugely detrimental for the region.

“If we were to lose 50-foot width of our runway,” Romo said. “It would impact the larger charter aircraft that K-State and Fort Riley use for their missions.”

Romo said they are currently 60 percent through the design process. He said they plan to start accepting bids for the project in Spring 2022 and construction is expected to start in Spring 2023.

“You design a runway for a 20-year useful life, but if you have a good preventative maintenance program it will give you about 40,” Romo said. “We’re close to 50 years on the runway so we’re overdue for a runway reconstruct.”

Construction on the runway is expected to take three to six months. Romo said they will have a better sense of the exact timeline this time next year. He said there will be no flying in or out of the airport during that time.

According to the city, the project will be funded from a combination of sources, including a potential FAA grant, the DOD grant, and the city’s local required match allocations.