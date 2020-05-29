Manhattan Regional Airport cleared after Friday morning bomb threat

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators have found no evidence after a man called in a bomb threat Friday afternoon at the Manhattan Regional Airport, according to the Riley County Police Department.

The Riley County Police Department Bomb Team and Hazardous Device Unit and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the call around 9:40 a.m. They evacuated all occupants in the airport and blocked off entrances of the building.

Around 12:00 p.m. The FBI, Homeland Security and a K-9 unit joined the investigation. RCPD told KSNT News the agencies cleared the airport of a bomb threat shortly after.