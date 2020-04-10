Manhattan Regional Airport feeling effects of coronavirus outbreak

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Like many other airports, Manhattan Regional Airport would be nearing peak season, but lately, there’s hardly been any travelers coming through its doors.

Empty lobbies, no one in line to check bags and not a soul waiting to board at the gate. That’s what Manhattan Regional Airport looks like for the majority of the day, a much different sight from just over a month ago.

“We normally have about six flights a day going to Dallas and Chicago,” Airport Director Jesse Romo said. “Right now, we have one to two flights operating from Dallas and that’s it for the foreseeable future.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all of their flights to Chicago have been suspended until May 1.

It’s uncharted territory for the airport, coming off of a record-breaking year for the number of people boarding flights, and prior to the pandemic, on track for another.

“We had eight and fourteen percent increases over last year,” Romo said. “But as soon as this hit, we started to see a 52 percent drop in weekly activity and then dropped down to about 83.”

Over on the other side of the airport at the Kansas Jet Center, they handle all of the general aviation traffic coming in. General Manager Patti Roblyer said they’ve also felt the impacts of the decrease in travelers.

“The general aviation traffic has come almost to a standstill and corporate America is not flying right now,” said Roblyer. “Of course they’re having everybody stay home and stay healthy and that makes sense.”

While they may not be able to control the number of people flying, Romo said what they can control is ramping up their cleaning and sanitation efforts to keep travelers and employees safe.

“We’re taking those precautions and trying to make sure that we have the cleanest airport environment for the people who still have to travel,” Romo said.

Some staff members said it’s been strange having the airport so empty and even a little bit sad. But, they’re hopeful things will get back to normal. It’s just a matter of when.