MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Crews are wrapping up phase one of a four-part project to replace the Manhattan Regional Airport’s aging runways. Phase two starts next week with a brief closure. The airport will be closed from the evening of March 28 through the morning of March 30.

“The pavement that is out there right now at Manhattan Regional Airport is 43 years old, and the last major reconstruct was in 1979, so the need is definitely there for a new runway, and that’s what this project is, a brand new runway for Manhattan Regional Airport,” Airport Director Brandon Keazer said.

A longer closure is planned for May 12, when the airport will be closed for nearly three months as crews finish the project. Travel for Kansas State Football’s home opener against Southeast Missouri State on Sept. 2 should not be affected.