Manhattan Regional Airport sees increase in passengers

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Regional Airport said it’s seen an increase in passengers every month except two this year.

Airport Director Jesse Romo said they had a 10 percent increase in passengers in November and a 22 percent increase in October.

Last year, the airport had a new record of about 70,000 passengers and this year they are on pace to break that mark.

The airport is partnered with American Airlines who has six total flights to Chicago and Dallas daily.

“I’d like to think a lot of the marketing is getting the attention of not just our community but the entire region,” Romo said. “If you’re within a hours drive of manhattan that’s where we are advertising and where we’re drawing our people from.”

Thursday was Customer Appreciation Day at the airport. They had coffee with the director, Santa and Mrs. Claus, the 4 Gems Quartet singing Christmas carols and animals from the T. Russell Reitz Shelter all greeting visitors.