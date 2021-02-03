Manhattan Regional Airport struggling with low travel numbers, waiting for stimulus funding

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Regional Airport is struggling with low travel numbers in January.

The airport saw 32,035 passengers in 2020. That’s a nearly 60% drop from the 77,553 passengers the airport served in 2019.

Airport Director Jesse Romo said that the 60% drop is continuing in 2021 and it’s not clear when travelers might return.

“With reduced travelers, it’s reduced revenues for the airport,” Romo said. “A lot less people are traveling. A lot less people are buying coffee. Less people are renting cars.”

Romo said the airport did receive $2.1 million in pandemic relief from the first stimulus bill. He said they are expecting additional funding from the second stimulus bill, but they don’t know how much money they will receive.

Although COVID-19 cases in Kansas are dropping, Romo said that hasn’t affected travel numbers. He said he hopes vaccines will make people feel more comfortable flying again.

Before the pandemic, Manhattan Regional Airport had seen consistent growth since 2016.