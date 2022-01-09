Manhattan restaurant shutting down after more than 2 decades

MANHATTAN (KSNT)— Coco Bolo has been serving the Little Apple community since 1998 when it first opened, but announced that they will be closing their doors at the end of this month.

In a press release, owners said they lost their lease making them unable to stay in their building any longer.

Serving sangrias and Tijuana Trainwrecks to the community, the manager, John Long, says so many people have made different memories there.

Coco Bolo’s marketing team says they will continue to serve the community at their various other restaurants around the Little Apple and Junction City area. As well as they will continue to try and serve Coco Bolo favorites at pop-up events and through catering.

The restaurant will officially close their doors on January 21st.