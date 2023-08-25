MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan firefighters extinguished a fire at a local nursing home Thursday night.

Ryan Almes, deputy chief of the Manhattan Fire Department (MFD), said in a press release that firefighters were called at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 24 to a retirement home in the 2100 block of Meadowlark Road. Fire crews found a small fire in a resident’s room and were able to put it out with a fire extinguisher. The building was then ventilated to remove the smoke.

Almes said nursing staff evacuated the residents of the building before the MFD arrived. One staff member was treated and one resident was evaluated by Riley County Emergency Medical Services for smoke inhalation. The building was cleared by firefighters by 10 p.m. In total, Almes said the estimated losses come to $2,000 for contents and $5,000 for structural damage.