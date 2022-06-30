MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department released a set of statistics related to a stretch of road that has seen over 100 crashes over the past five years, with some being fatal.

According to a Facebook post made by the RCPD, Tuttle Creek Boulevard between Marlatt Avenue and Seth Child Road has been the site of 144 car crashes since 2017. In total, 101 were non-injury, 40 resulted in some type of injury and three were involved fatalities.

A map showing where the majority of crashes are happening. (Photo Courtesy/Riley County Police Department)

This year isn’t seeing any improvements either. For 2022, the RCPD reports that they have already met the highest number of injury crashes in a year during the last four years and 2022 is only halfway over.

Some tips that the RCPD is encouraging motorists to follow when traveling through this area include:

Don’t speed.

Use your blinkers.

Keep your distance from other cars.

Pay attention to your surroundings

Check traffic coming from the opposite direction before entering an intersection.

If your view is obstructed by another car turning, wait until they have cleared.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is also working on solutions to make the area safer. So far, they have installed a speed display sign and have promised that the construction of roundabouts will take place before 2024.