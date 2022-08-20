MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department closed a road while the Manhattan Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday morning.

The fire department was dispatched to 1200 block of Poyntz Ave. at 11:41 a.m. on Aug. 20. Crews found a single-story wood frame home with smoke coming from the structure.

Fire crews found smoke banked down to the floor and a small fire in the living room. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and search the home.

The single-story home was not occupied at the time of the fire. The loss is estimated at $10,000 to contents and $21,000 to the structure.

Sixteen firefighters responded and the fire was contained within 20 minutes.

The 1200 block of Poyntz Ave. has since reopened to traffic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

