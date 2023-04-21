MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Road work will be performed at a few Manhattan locations starting April 24.

Fort Riley Boulevard will limit traffic to one lane from Juliette Avenue to 10th Street in each direction, according to the City of Manhattan. Lane closures may vary and roads may be narrowed during the phase of construction.

As part of the CCLIP maintenance project, this will be the first phase to rehabilitate broken and cracked concrete on the highway, according to the City of Manhattan.

The project is expected to take four weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions.

Also starting April 24, Black and McDonald will replace utility poles and electric lines for Evergy on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Poyntz Avenue to Anderson Avenue.

The utility and electric line work will be conducted over six one-block phases, according to the City of Manhattan. Traffic will be reduced to one lane. Flaggers will be in the area.

The work on that project is expected to take two weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions. Work will be conducted from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.