MANHATTAN (KSNT)- Drivers can expect detours while traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue for the next two days.

The City of Manhattan reports that on Tuesday, Aug. 9. through Wednesday, Aug. 10, AT&T fiber installations will occur, causing traffic traveling southbound on Sunset Avenue to detour at the intersection with Anderson Avenue. The traffic will be detoured east on Anderson to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, then south to Poyntz Avenue and back west to Sunset Avenue, near the high school. Eastbound traffic turning south on Sunset Avenue will also be detoured east to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The City of Manhattan said that the Northbound traffic traveling on Sunset Avenue will not be affected by the lane closure.