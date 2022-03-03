MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A large portion of Kimball Ave. in Manhattan will be closed as part of the next phase in the North Campus Corridor Project.

According to the City of Manhattan, the project is slated to begin on March 7 and will see Kimball Ave. between College Ave. and Denison Ave. closed until late August, 2022. Both the trail and the road will be closed to the public within project limits with access to the Gate 5 off of Kimball Ave. into the West Stadium Parking lot being maintained throughout the closure along with Gate 3 off of College Ave. Access to Kansas State’s Agronomy and Grain Science and the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center will be maintained during the project.

Detour signs are expected to be installed soon leading up to the anticipated closure date on March 7. The project is being handled by Ebert Construction and came at a cost of $9.4 million which is being paid for through various funding sources and a $2.89 million Cost Share Grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

This project is part of Phase Nine which is a total reconstruction of the street, storm drainage system and sidewalks between Gate 5 and K-State’s Rowing Center. It will widen the road from four lanes to five with dedicated center turn lanes. Phase Nine will also make a fully signalized intersection along Kimball Ave. at Gate 8 and Agriculture Road at Grain Sciences.

Here is KSNT’s previous live coverage of construction work on Kimball Ave. from Oct 18, 2021.