Manhattan salon offering DIY hair kits, virtual appointments during pandemic

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A hair salon in Manhattan is getting creative to offer services during the Coronavirus pandemic. Platinum & Company Beauty Bar at 227 Blue Earth Pl #171 in Manhattan has started selling a variety of beauty products in their virtual shop, including “do-it-yourself” root touch-up kits.

“We just sell enough product to basically get the first inch of hair and then right on people’s part line, and a little back in the crown, just to get them through until they can see us again,” said Lindsay Lowe, co-founder of Platinum & Company. “

Along with shipping DIY kits, Lowe said they are offering virtual appointments over Zoom to help people use the kits. She said these online services include haircuts, hair styling, root touch-up, brow shaping and makeup tutorials.

“With virtual appointments we can kind of do whatever people need,” Lowe said. “If they want help cutting we can help with that. We just figure we’d rather teach them from us than them learn from YouTube.”

Lowe said they are thankful they still get to help their clients and hope these services will stop people from doing anything too drastic to their hair while they are stuck at home.