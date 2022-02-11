MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 19-year-old Fort Riley man facing one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder could face 25 years to life for the murder charge and 12 to 54 years for each of the attempted murder charges.

Tremelle Robert Montgomery, 19, made his first appearance in court via Zoom. Montgomery had to be wheeled into the hearing room with his leg elevated while recovering from a gunshot wound.

Montgomery, 19, of Fort Riley, is being held on a $1,500,000 bond which Judge Kendra Lewison would not lower. Montgomery had requested the court lower his bond because he did not believe the three attempted murder charges would “stick.”

Montgomery told the court he had, “no intention to murder those individuals because, after the first person, I just ran.”

Montgomery has been charged with:

1 count of murder in the 1st degree; Intentional and premeditated

3 counts of attempted murder in the 1st degree; Intentional and premeditated

Judge Lewison submitted Montgomery’s name to the Public Defender’s Office after finding him partially indigent. Lewison ordered Montgomery to turn over any guns he owns to the Riley County Police Department.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified Tremelle Robert Montgomery, 19, Feb. 7 as the man being charged with the murder of 21-year-old Josh Wardi in Aggieville on Saturday, Feb. 5.

According to the KBI, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Feb. 5, Riley County Police Offices officers were working near the police substation in Aggieville when they heard gunshots. Officers went to 12th and Moro St., where they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The KBI reported they believe earlier Wardi and Montgomery got into a verbal altercation outside and Montgomery pulled the gun and shot Wardi. After the shooting, officers found Montgomery nearby running from the area. Two Riley County officers chased the suspect on foot, while the third officer remained with the shooting victim and rendered first-aid.

The KBI said one of the officers fired at the fleeing suspect and hit him in the leg. Montgomery was taken into custody between Moro Street and Laramie Street after officers secured the man’s gun. He was then transported to Via Christi in Manhattan, and later to Topeka for further treatment.

Anyone who witnessed either shooting is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.