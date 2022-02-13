MANHATTAN (KSNT) — The Riley County Police Department is looking for two men after a shootout Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived to the 3300 block of Valleyside Dr. on reports of shots fired. Police said a 36-year-old and a 37-year-old, both men, shot at each other while they were still in the area, according to RCPD. By the time officers got there, however, both men had ran away from the scene.

RCPD asked anyone with information on what happened to contact the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. The shootout is currently under investigation and no arrests have been made.