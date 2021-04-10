Manhattan Special Olympics raises over $14k in annual polar plunge

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- Manhattan Special Olympics reached their fundraising goal in this year’s annual polar plunge, raising $14,000.

Dozens of people took the plunge on Saturday, right outside of Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Groups taking the plunge included Special Olympics athletes and coordinators, Manhattan Brewing Company, Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity and several members of the K-State football team, including Deuce Vaughn and Skylar Thompson.

KSNT Sports Reporter Glenn Kinley was also among those taking the plunge.