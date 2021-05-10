Manhattan storm damages local businesses

MANHATTAN, (KSNT) — Some Manhattan businesses are recovering from storms that swept through Northeast Kansas on Saturday night.

The storm produced hail and winds over 60 miles per hour. The company Superior Roofing had damage to tin roof sheds, garage doors, multiple cars and more. A few of the workers on site said they were actually at the building cleaning up from a fish fry when the storm hit.

“We were just trying to get everything closed down because we had a little fish fry and then the wind picked up and one piece of tin hit my fiance’s car,” Christian Brown, with Superior Roofing said. “After that, it just went crazy.”

Insurance officials are heading out to the site tomorrow to give the owner an estimate on the damage.