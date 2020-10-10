Manhattan structure fire leaves thousands of dollars in damage

by: Andrew Lind

Photo from Manhattan Fire Department

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a call at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday morning at 2411 Brock Lane after there was a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a one story building with fire showing from the garage.

Crews removed two pets from the residence — one was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. All other occupants exited the house prior to the arrival of the fire department.

Loss is estimated at $25,000 to contents and $60,000 to the structure.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

