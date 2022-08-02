WAMEGO (KSNT) – A local teacher has been named the 2022 Kansas History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, on Tuesday.

Lori Rice is a teacher of K-2 Elementary and K-12 gifted students with the Manhattan Virtual Academy. She was chosen to receive the award due to her passion for history and STEM. She is also being recognized for creating a classroom atmosphere where history is directly correlated to students’ lives through stories, art, cultures and picture books.

“Knowledgeable and impassioned teachers bring our country’s history to life for students, allowing them to understand engaging with history is about more than a series of facts,” said James G. Basker, President of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. “Teachers are the lifeblood of our student’s education, and these are the best of the best.”

Rice received her bachelor’s degree in education from Kansas State University in 1996 and completed her master’s degree in education at Emporia State University in August 2022.

Along with a $1,000 honorarium, Rice will receive a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials during a local ceremony. She has now been put in the running for the 2022 National History Teacher of the Year Award alongside 53 other finalists. The winner of this year’s National History Teacher of the Year Award will be announced in October later this year.

Nominations are also open for the 2023 History Teacher of the Year award. Students, parents, colleagues and supervisors may nominate K-12 teachers for the award by visiting gilderlehrman.org/nhtoy. The deadline for nominations is April 30, 2023.

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History was founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman. The Institute is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to K-12 history education and serving the general public.