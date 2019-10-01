Manhattan teen arrested after altercation at Manhattan High School

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A student at the Manhattan High School was arrested following an altercation on Monday afternoon that put the school in secure campus procedures.

An altercation occurred around noon at the MHS west campus, prompting the arrest of a 16-year-old student.

One hour later, Riley County Police officers were called to the school, arresting the teen and putting the campus into secure campus procedures.

After the arrest was made, the secure campus procedures ended.

The teen was released to his parents after he was processed at the police department and was charged with disorderly conduct and battery.

A separate incident occurred at the campus Monday when threats were made over Snapchat.

Those threats are being investigated by RCPD and USD 383, and there is no further information available at this time.