Manhattan teen, violinist in the running for national competition

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)– A Manhattan teen is in the running to win a national competition showing his talent for classical music.

Kids start to find a passion in something, like sports, art or music at a young age, spending their teenage years perfecting what they love.

For Jarvin Gomez, his love for classical music started late. However, his hard work with just two years of playing the violin is getting national attention.

Jarvin is 14 years old. He fell in love with the violin at 12, an age he felt was a little behind others who play the string instrument.

“Couldn’t read sheet music,” Jarvin said. “I didn’t know how to hold my violin. Every time we finished a piece I just had eyes on me and I just remembered how bad I felt.”

After attending a concert, and seeing if it really was his passion, he got to work.

“So I remember going home and just sitting down and practicing until I could play the pieces and read sheet music,” Jarvin said. “Then in a couple of weeks I just got to everyone’s level. Once I sat down and focused on live music, I realized what a beautiful thing it really is.”

He would spend hours practicing sheet music and learning different pieces. Then one day, he found out about a talent competition for military kids thanks to his dad, a veteran who works at Fort Riley.

It’s called Military Kids Have Talent a national talent show spotlighting the children of our nation’s military service members and veterans. So once again, Jarvin got to work. In fact, he only had seven days until the deadline to submit his video.

“I got the word that I was a finalist and that was exciting,” Jarvin said.

While it would be great for him to win the competition, he’s looking to do something else with his violin and love for classical music.

“He actually wants to share the power of classical music with others,” Jorge Gomez said, Jarvin’s dad. “He wants to bring it to those who cannot go to a concert hall to watch a live performance.”

“It’s not dying but it’s not very popular,” Jarvin said. “Which is kind of sad because it is amazing. It’s beautiful.”

Jarvin said before the pandemic he and his group of friends wanted to play classical music around Manhattan to people who aren’t familiar with classical music. But it was put on hold because of the coronavirus, but he’s not losing hope to make it happen.

If you have someone you think we should know, use our Share It feature or our mobile app.