MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The first Third Thursday of 2022 is set to kick off in May with art, food, music, performers and other experiences in the little apple.

On Thursday, May 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Poyntz Ave., a wide variety of exciting activities will take place in Manhattan for all age groups to enjoy. Musicians and local artists will come together to highlight talent found in Kansas such as:

Ginny Young

Daph & Co.

Matthew J. Olson

Jennifer Wege

Christopher Chamberlin

Alicia Firstbrook-Stott

Patricia Adams

David Schimming

Ann Warren

Rick Smith

First Methodist Bluegrass Band

Terry Remple

Katie Benson

Emily Vierya

Missy Burke

Flight Risk Aerial Display

Other fun activities happening on May’s Third Thursday include:

Face painting and henna

Cake walk with bakery goodies by Bourbon and Baker at 6 p.m.

Children’s mobile mural with Artastic and Jenn Hudson

Artists of various mediums, including papier-mâché, clay, painting and pottery

Food and drink specials from downtown area restaurants

To learn more about what to expect or to sign up to participate as an artist, go here.