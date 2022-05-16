MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The first Third Thursday of 2022 is set to kick off in May with art, food, music, performers and other experiences in the little apple.
On Thursday, May 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Poyntz Ave., a wide variety of exciting activities will take place in Manhattan for all age groups to enjoy. Musicians and local artists will come together to highlight talent found in Kansas such as:
- Ginny Young
- Daph & Co.
- Matthew J. Olson
- Jennifer Wege
- Christopher Chamberlin
- Alicia Firstbrook-Stott
- Patricia Adams
- David Schimming
- Ann Warren
- Rick Smith
- First Methodist Bluegrass Band
- Terry Remple
- Katie Benson
- Emily Vierya
- Missy Burke
- Flight Risk Aerial Display
Other fun activities happening on May’s Third Thursday include:
- Face painting and henna
- Cake walk with bakery goodies by Bourbon and Baker at 6 p.m.
- Children’s mobile mural with Artastic and Jenn Hudson
- Artists of various mediums, including papier-mâché, clay, painting and pottery
- Food and drink specials from downtown area restaurants
To learn more about what to expect or to sign up to participate as an artist, go here.