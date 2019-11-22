Manhattan to kick off holiday season with Festival of Trees

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – If you’re ready to be in the holiday mood, the Flint Hills Volunteer Center can put you in the holiday spirit Friday night.

The volunteer center has its annual Festival of Trees event in Manhattan from 6-10 p.m. Friday.

The event costs $90 per ticket and includes dinner, entertainment, and silent and live auctions. There will be about 30 displays including trees, wreaths, mantles and entryways you can bid on.

“I look forward to it every year,” Lori Bishop, Executive Director said. “Just getting the business organizations and community together and visiting at the table. We have a video that we’re showing tomorrow night too that talks a little about our program.”

The event usually brings in over $20,000.