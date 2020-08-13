Manhattan tourism leaders hopeful for fall football, with or without fans

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Football means fall is here, students are back and there’s more purple than usual spotted around Manhattan.

College towns rely on the football season to keep their economies going.

Karen Hibbard is the Vice President of Visit Manhattan. She’s hopeful that with the Big 12 season moving forward, it means good things for the Little Apple.

The K-State football season fills up hotels, restaurants and bars, and gives the Little Apple publicity and media coverage nationally, according to Hibbard.

“K-State and Manhattan is a great place for folks to come to if they’re coming to cheer on the opposing team,” Hibbard said. “Manhattan is well known for being welcoming to the opposing team and their fans.

If fans aren’t in the stands at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Hibbard said they’ll miss the visitors who come to cheer on the Wildcats, as well as the other team.

“It helps for people to go to their favorite restaurants, see their favorite attractions, to enjoy the community that they have grown up in or have wanted to come to see,” Hibbard said.