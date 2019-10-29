Manhattan Town Center Boo Party provides indoor trick-or-treating

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Trick-or-treating without a coat this year is possible in Manhattan.

Every year the Manhattan Town Center has its annual Boo Party inviting families and kids under the age of 12 to come and get candy from local businesses inside the mall.

Kids can walk business to business collecting candy and enjoying other fun activities in a climate-controlled way.

“So the weather forecast isn’t looking so great for outdoor trick-or-treaters so that’s why we’re glad we’ve got this set up here,” Jeff Sutton, Manhattan Town Center Marketing Director said. “Bring the kids, get out of the elements, stay warm but still get to wear your costume without a coat.”

The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Sutton said they expect lots of kids so he asks for patience for those attending as the event is free and open to the public.