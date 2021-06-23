Manhattan victim shot multiple times has not died, police confirm

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The victim in a Manhattan shooting has not died, Riley County police confirmed Wednesday morning.

Update June 23 9:23 a.m.



The victim has not passed away as of this tweet.



There has been a report that the victim in the shooting on Juliette passed away. This is not correct or valid information. Please continue to follow RCPD on Facebook and Twitter for valid updates. — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) June 23, 2021

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department went to the 400 block of South Juliette Avenue to a report of someone with gunshot wounds. Officers found a woman shot multiple times and in critical condition there, but as of 9:23 a.m. Wednesday RCPD said she has not died from her injuries.

RCPD released a photo of a man it identified as Jamie Smith, 23, leaving the scene of the shooting. It said it is now looking for him as the suspect, and filed a report for attempted first-degree murder in the incident. RCPD believes Smith is armed and asked anyone who sees him to call 911.