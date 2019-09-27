Manhattan voters to decide on sales tax increase in upcoming election

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Manhattan voters will be asked to consider a permanent three-tenths of a percent sales tax increase in November.

The extra money would help pay for six major projects. The projects include:

Manhattan Levee – $33 million

Aggieville Community Vision – $30 million

North Campus Corridor – $43 million

Douglass Recreation Center – $4.5 million

MHK Regional Airport Runway & Taxiway – $52.2 million

City Maintenance Facility – $12 million

City officials said the increase would be an investment in the city’s future and that these projects are crucial to its growth.

“It really helps us set the baseline for improvements in the future,” said Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr. “So, it isn’t limited to these six. These six are just the big priority and we’ll tie up most of the funds for quite a while, but hopefully, it’ll continue to grow over time and we’ll be able to funnel the rest of it into other community improvements in the future.”

If the increase passes, officials expect it to bring in a little over three million dollars in the first year. They said it will ultimately be able to help pay for the projects over the next 30 years.

