MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan city leaders want to hear from residents about their ideas and concerns about the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Manhattan officials want to speak directly with residents about topics relating to parks and recreation. Manhattan Parks and Recreation Director Aaron Stewart announced in a press release the city will hold public discussions this summer and fall where citizens can talk to him directly. “Park and Rec It” are discussions open to the public for residents to chat with Stewart about recreational programs, parks, trails, facilities or any other related topics citizens are interested in or concerned about.

“Manhattan has a strong passion for parks and recreation, and I would like the opportunity to engage directly with as many citizens as possible,” Stewart said.

If you are interested in sharing your opinion, you can register for the sessions using this link. Open discussions are offered twice a month, morning or afternoon session, the rest of 2023. The dates, times and locations are listed below: