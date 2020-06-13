Manhattan woman arrested for attempted murder

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan woman was arrested for trying to kill another woman that she knew, according to police.

The Riley County Police Department said on Friday around 6:30 in the morning they got a call from a 31-year-old Manhattan woman who said a woman she knew beat her up.

Investigators say the woman went to the emergency room at Via Christi Ascension Hospital and was treated for serious injuries to her head. She was released and is expected to recover.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Ashley Wright in connection with the attack. She is facing charges of Attempted First Degree Murder and Aggravated Burglary.