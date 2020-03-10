Manhattan woman arrested for stabbing incident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police officers say a woman is behind bars in connection with a Monday afternoon stabbing.

21-year old Arayah Perez was arrested for aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault, aggravated child endangerment, criminal damage to property and criminal restraint. The incident was reported in east Manhattan at approximately 4:45pm. Officers listed a 29-year-old male as the victim of a stabbing. He was transported to Via Christi for treatment of minor injuries. Perez was issued a total bond of $20,000.00.

