WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan woman is dead in Washington County following a car crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Crash logs state that a Volkswagen Beetle was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 148 at 3:45 p.m. around three miles south of Hanover when it failed to stop at a stop sign. It was then hit by a Ford F-350 that was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 36. Both vehicles came to rest in the center median.

The driver of the Beetle, 71-year-old Anne S. Nielsen, died in the crash. The driver of the Ford only had a minor complaint of pain. Nielsen was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.