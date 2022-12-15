WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman from Manhattan was sentenced Monday, Dec. 12, for killing a man in a car crash in February of this year.

Alexis Geisler, 25, pled guilty to one count of vehicular homicide.

She was sentenced to one year of probation, with an underlying sentence of 12 months in the county jail and a $400 fine.

According to Sumner County court documents, Geisler was traveling back to Manhattan from Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 22. The documents state she had been driving for around 10-11 hours and was “very tired.”

As Geisler was making a pass on northbound U.S. Highway 81, the documents state instead of completing her pass, she continued driving northbound in the southbound lane. She crashed into Decklin Ray head-on, who was headed southbound.

Ray died as a result of the crash.