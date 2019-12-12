Manhattan woman to appear on Great American Baking Show

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan resident Sally Newton will be a contestant on the show the Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition, which premieres Thursday night.

It’s the first of an eight-part series.

Newton’s favorite hobby is baking and she’s been watching the U.K. version of the show for about 10 years.

It’s been almost a year since she applied and went through many steps in order to be on the show. For her, she couldn’t have asked for a better Christmas present than to be on one of her favorite shows.

“It’s a huge dream come true,” Newton said. “I still cannot believe that it happened because something that I was watching on TV for years and all of a sudden I was there. I think I’m going to pass out when the show comes on.”

No money is awarded to the winner, but Newton said she didn’t care because this was a dream of hers.

You can see her compete tonight at 8 p.m. on KTKA.