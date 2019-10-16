Manhattan’s Keltic Star pub officially shuts down

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan bar has permanently shuttered its doors, according to the business’s management.

The Keltic Star Public House opened in January 2013 in Aggieville as an authentic British, Irish, Scottish and Welsh pub experience. It was a family business venture operated by Perry, Shirley and Darren McCall, according to the company website.

In a sign posted on the door, management did not specify a reason they closed.

The sign reads: “We are closed for business. Thank you for your support over the last seven years.”

It goes on to offer the pub’s Mug Club patrons an opportunity to pick up their Keltic Star mug by appointment.