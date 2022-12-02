MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The annual Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade in Manhattan takes place today at 5:30 p.m.

Festive holiday costumes are strongly recommended for participants and all entries are required to display lights. Participants are asked to not wear Santa costumes, as Santa will be present at the end of the parade for the lighting of the Mayor’s Holiday Tree in City Park.

The parade will begin at 3rd Street and Poyntz Avenue, eventually turning right on 11th Street and left onto Fremont Street, and ends in City Park.

According to Downtown Manhattan Inc., beginning at 2:00 p.m. Humboldt Street between 3rd and 4th Streets and 3rd Street and Leavenworth Street will be closed. This area of Humboldt Street and the west Dillard’s parking lot are off limits to parking starting at 2:00 p.m.; violators will be towed. Parking is allowed on Poyntz Avenue, although vehicles are required to stay parked throughout the duration of the parade.

The remaining streets will be closed prior to the parade’s start time:

N. 3rd Street and Poyntz Avenue

S. 3rd Street just north of the AJ’s parking lot

N. 4th Street at the alley

S. 4th street at the alley

S. 5th Street at the alley

6th Street at the alleys

Juliette at the alleys

For more information about the parade and parade entries, visit Downtown Manhattan Inc.’s website.