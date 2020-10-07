Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo set to start construction on new “Expedition Asia” exhibit, set to open in 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan is set to start construction on a new, $4.3 million dollar exhibit.

“Expedition Asia” will be a new home for tigers, leopards and sloth bears in the zoo.

The project will start construction in the new couple weeks.

Zoo Director Scott Shoemaker said a quarter of the zoo will be closed during construction, but once it is finished visitors will see a massive improvement.

“They are going to have some amazing features that represent the best in modern zookeeping,” Shoemaker said. “Training walls and interactive opportunities for the animals, so the actual space that these animals get to inhabit is going to be so much better than the older exhibits we have.”

“Expedition Asia” will replace exhibits in the oldest, lowest tier of the Sunset Zoo.

Some of these exhibits were built when the zoo originally opened in the 1930’s. Shoemaker said these new exhibits will give them the ability to expand their conservation efforts.

“Those older exhibits are just not set up for breeding animals and for allowing us to add to those populations of these endangered and threatened species,” Shoemaker said. “The new facilities will. We’ll be able to breed all three species and hold cubs.”

Construction is expected to last 10 to 11 months.

Shoemaker said they will then have to wait for the animals to get acclimated to their new surroundings.

“Expedition Asia” is expected to open in Fall or Winter 2021.