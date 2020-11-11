Manhattan’s Veterans Day Parade marches on

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite a pandemic the Veterans Day Parade organized by the Flint Hills Veterans Coalition will step off the starting line Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 9:30 am.

This years parade theme is “70th Anniversary of the Korean War – You Are Not Forgotten.”

The public is invited to view the parade as it travels down Poyntz Avenue from Manhattan Town Center Mall to City Hall.

Per local ordinances, all observers are asked to social distance and wear masks.