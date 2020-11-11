Manhattan’s Veterans Day Parade marches on

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Despite a pandemic the Veterans Day Parade organized by the Flint Hills Veterans Coalition will step off the starting line Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at 9:30 am.
This years parade theme is “70th Anniversary of the Korean War – You Are Not Forgotten.”
The public is invited to view the parade as it travels down Poyntz Avenue from Manhattan Town Center Mall to City Hall.
Per local ordinances, all observers are asked to social distance and wear masks.