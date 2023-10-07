GEARY CO. (KSNT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies will be involved in an upcoming training exercise in rural Geary County next week.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that practice manhunt will be carried out on Tuesday, Oct. 10 for the area south of I-70 to Old Highway 13, west of K-177 and east of Rooks Ranch Road. Alongside the sheriff’s office, Geary County Emergency Management, Junction City Fire Department, Junction City Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and Kansas Highway Patrol will be participating in the exercise as well. Other participants will be K-9 units, SWAT and specialty teams from Riley County.

A large amount of activity should be expected in the area while the exercise is taking place, according to the sheriff’s office. Heavy law enforcement presence, drones and rescue equipment will be on location for the duration of the practice manhunt. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area during the exercise.

