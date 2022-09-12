LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A man who is believed to be responsible for almost running over an officer and leading the Lawrence Kansas Police Department on a high-speed chase is now in custody.

According to the LKPD, Armeer Asad was taken into custody on Monday by another law enforcement agency. He was involved in an incident that led to a high-speed chase that ended when his vehicle crashed. Asad is also wanted by police in Illinois for an alleged parole violation. Police warned that Asad was to be considered armed and dangerous.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, the LKPD received a report that a man was sleeping in a running car at a car wash in the 1000 block of North 3rd Street in northeast Lawrence. Officers called for medical help after seeing that the man was breathing but not responding.

The man woke up but would not cooperate with officers and fled the scene, nearly hitting one officer in the process. He led LKPD officers on a chase that reached 100 miles-per-hour on Interstate 70 before hitting a spike strip from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The man continued to drive with two tires blown out until he hit barrier at mile marker 213. The car came to a stop slightly off the shoulder and the man fled the area on foot southbound into thick brush and woods.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Overland Park and a search of it revealed suspected illegal drugs, miscellaneous pills, miscellaneous ammunition and extended magazines.