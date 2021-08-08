Manhunt underway as Kansas authorities look for 2 possibly armed car theft suspects

A law enforcement officer keeps a gravel road blocked off as authorities look for two suspects in Jefferson County. (KSNT Photo/Kelly Saberi)

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Three Kansas law enforcement agencies are looking for two men Sunday evening after they escaped from a stolen car, according to the Jefferson County Emergency Management.

Emergency Management Director Keith Jeffers said the two men bailed from the car at the intersection of 259th and 82nd Street off of Kansas Highway 16 northeast of McLouth. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, McLouth police and Kansas Highway Patrol are all looking for them as suspects and warned the public not to approach them as authorities don’t know if they are armed.

Jeffers said one suspect is a Black man wearing a blue shirt, and the other is a Hispanic man wearing a white shirt. He asked anyone who sees two people that match these descriptions acting suspiciously to call 911 immediately, and to keep car and home doors locked.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more details as they become available.