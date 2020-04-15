Man, woman arrested after high-speed chase ends in crash near Shunga Creek

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man and a woman are in custody after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Topeka.

It started around 5:30 near I-70 & California. Topeka police said Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were chasing a vehicle when it crashed near Shunga Creek, at 15th and Adams in Topeka. The driver, and passengers in the vehicle that crashed then got out and ran.

Both the man and woman passenger were taken into custody.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update this story as we learn more information.